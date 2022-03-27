Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

