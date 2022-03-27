Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

