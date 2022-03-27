Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of RF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

