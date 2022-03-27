Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Premier worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $2,870,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.