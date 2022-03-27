Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 44,277 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.7% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,355,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 629,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 540,323 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $581.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

