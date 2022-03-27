Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 790 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $68.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

