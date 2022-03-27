Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $145.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

