Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SNPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

