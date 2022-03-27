Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SNPO opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 162,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Snap One by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

