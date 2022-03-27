Snowball 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,417.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $940,200.48 and $4,417.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.07048052 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,484.25 or 0.99752673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,559,708 coins and its circulating supply is 5,420,763 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.