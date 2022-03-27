Societe Generale Upgrades TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) to “Buy”

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

