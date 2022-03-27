Societe Generale Upgrades TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) to “Buy”

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $32.93.
About TAG Immobilien (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAG Immobilien (TAGOF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.