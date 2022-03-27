Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head to Head Survey

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Society Pass alerts:

This table compares Society Pass and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $286.50 million 5.23 $7.81 million $0.16 203.64

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Society Pass and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Radware has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Radware.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Radware 2.73% 5.77% 3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Radware beats Society Pass on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management. Society Pass Incorporated is based in Singapore.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.