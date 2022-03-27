Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

SDXAY stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

