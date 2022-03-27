Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SPSAF stock remained flat at $$200.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($246.15) to €228.00 ($250.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Sopra Steria Group (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.