Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SPSAF stock remained flat at $$200.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($246.15) to €228.00 ($250.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

