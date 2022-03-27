South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Short Interest Down 94.7% in March

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,921,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBES remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,778,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,743,656. South Beach Spirits has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

