Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading 1% Higher

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

