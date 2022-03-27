Soverain (SOVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $9,590.07

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00191210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.77 or 0.00420988 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Soverain uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

