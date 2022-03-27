Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

SOVO opened at $13.45 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

