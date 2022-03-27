SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

