SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $348.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,515. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day moving average of $350.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

