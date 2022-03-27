Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,212. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

