Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $37.55. 609,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,654. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

