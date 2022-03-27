Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 602,811 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,358,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 379,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. 6,824,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,762,891. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

