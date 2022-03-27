Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $9.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $17.99.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

