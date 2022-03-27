SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.54. 93,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,680. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

