Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $69.01 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

