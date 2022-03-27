Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Natera by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,411 shares of company stock worth $4,290,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

