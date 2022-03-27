Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.94. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

