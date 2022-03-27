Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $351,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

