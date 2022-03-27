Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

