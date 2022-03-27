Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 41,455 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,455 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $28,249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 5,560,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,719,266. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.