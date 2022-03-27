Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 70,062 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,062 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 491,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,969 shares of company stock worth $11,352,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

