Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,662. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

