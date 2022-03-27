StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.74. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 869,258 shares changing hands.

GASS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

