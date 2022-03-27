Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,509,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

