Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.75. 855,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

