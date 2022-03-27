Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $492,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.58. 2,134,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

