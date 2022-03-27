Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Accenture by 73.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $327.71. 1,813,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,407. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.49 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

