Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.68 billion and approximately $381.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00199435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00189597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.32 or 0.07002540 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,043 coins and its circulating supply is 24,687,941,047 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

