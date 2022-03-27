Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.