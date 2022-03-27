Stephens Lowers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $3.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $268,377 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

