Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price to $7.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEN. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

SIEN stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

