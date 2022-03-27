StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

