StockNews.com Lowers Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $298.20 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

