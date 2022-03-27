StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to “Buy”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ED. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.
Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
