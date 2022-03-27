StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to “Buy”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ED. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

