Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 33,384 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.07. 286,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,537. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

