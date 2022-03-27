Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New $161,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRZ. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 616,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

