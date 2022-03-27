Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 11.8% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

