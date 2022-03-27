Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,199,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 20,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,834. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

