Straight Path Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.